Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.060 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.250-$6.370 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.71.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities has a one year low of $135.01 and a one year high of $199.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

