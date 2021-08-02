Suncor Energy’s (SU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$41.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.65.

Shares of SU opened at C$24.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$36.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,364.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.65.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,666.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

