Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.