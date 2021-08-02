Superior Industries International (SUP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Superior Industries International has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.16 million.

Shares of NYSE SUP opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

