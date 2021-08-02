SuperLauncher Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $180,101.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $180,101.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00046512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00102742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00139411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,454.16 or 1.00198146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.08 or 0.00848427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,207 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.