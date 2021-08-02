Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,743.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMF opened at $39.89 on Monday. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.15.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

