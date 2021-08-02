SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $625.00 at Morgan Stanley

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $570.00 to $625.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.74.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $9.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $559.76. 2,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $567.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $220.33 and a 12-month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 25,675 shares valued at $14,940,228. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after purchasing an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.