SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $50.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($6.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.82) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.08.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 34.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $150,170.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,699.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

