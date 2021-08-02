SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDOC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.31.

TDOC opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.72. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after buying an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,783,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after acquiring an additional 700,412 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

