SVB Leerink Weighs in on Teleflex Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical technology company will earn $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

Teleflex stock opened at $397.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.