S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the June 30th total of 61,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:SANW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.33. 16,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,823. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SANW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

