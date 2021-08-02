SWYFT (SWYFTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17,968.20

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, SWYFT has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $17,968.20 and $5,232.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SWYFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00060125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00806393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00094909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040841 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SWYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SWYFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.