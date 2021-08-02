Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.98.

TTWO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,479. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

