Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Lifted by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,177 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Target makes up 2.7% of TRH Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Target by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Target by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Target by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.71. 62,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.55. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $126.25 and a 1-year high of $263.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.47.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

