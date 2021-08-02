TE Connectivity Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.48 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $6.48 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.20. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.46.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $147.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 12 month low of $87.46 and a 12 month high of $147.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.50.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

