Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after buying an additional 288,310 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.09.

NYSE ZBH opened at $163.42 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

