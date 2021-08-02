Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,750 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $66,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,090 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,144 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

