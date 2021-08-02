Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,000 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 167,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 75,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $59.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.