Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,676,000 after buying an additional 101,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $132,892,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,580,000 after purchasing an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR opened at $87.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.20. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $113.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.