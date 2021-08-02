Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $3,237,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,312,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Freshpet by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,605,000 after buying an additional 169,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $146.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.89. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.03 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

