Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.78 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,903 shares of company stock worth $2,835,620 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.