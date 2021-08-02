Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Thursday. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock worth $763,126,495. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $356.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

