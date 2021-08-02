Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,184 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North American Management Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after buying an additional 40,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

