Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,919 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $5,439,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after buying an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.76 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

