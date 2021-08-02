Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Short Interest Down 26.1% in July

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,800 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 540,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

TGLS stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.89. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $919.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 758,240 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 41,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

