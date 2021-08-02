Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.287 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

Teekay LNG Partners has increased its dividend by 67.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Teekay LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

