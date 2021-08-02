Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Short Interest Update

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,700 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 477,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 314,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Teleflex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after buying an additional 60,745 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Teleflex by 3,706.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teleflex by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $55,712,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $397.43 on Monday. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.