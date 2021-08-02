Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Lowered to $439.00 at KeyCorp

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $448.00 to $439.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.80.

TFX opened at $397.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.13. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth $79,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

