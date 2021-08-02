Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Raised to $415.00 at SVB Leerink

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $410.00 to $415.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TFX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.00.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $397.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

