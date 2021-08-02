Tellor Trading 8.1% Higher This Week (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Tellor has a market cap of $75.36 million and approximately $21.26 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.97 or 0.00103967 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00059653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.68 or 0.00816302 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00091358 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,907,241 coins and its circulating supply is 1,839,316 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

