Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Up 38.6% in July

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the June 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $7.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $8.23.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
