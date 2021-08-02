Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Up 38.6% in July

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the June 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $7.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEI. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $3,058,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,847,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 265,610 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,215,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 95,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 117.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

