Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 112,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,960,214 shares.The stock last traded at $20.71 and had previously closed at $20.44.

TS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 38.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

