Tennant (TNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tennant to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $79.12 on Monday. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Tennant news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

