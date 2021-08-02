TENT Price Hits $0.0345 on Top Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. TENT has a market cap of $1.29 million and $98,738.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.94 or 0.00287561 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00141747 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00144728 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002125 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 138.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003758 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,541,780 coins and its circulating supply is 37,464,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.