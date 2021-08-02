Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Susquehanna currently has $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $148.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.47.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NASDAQ:TER opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.