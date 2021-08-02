Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $58.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TEX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

TEX stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. Terex has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Terex by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

