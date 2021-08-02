Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TEZNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,290. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.11.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

