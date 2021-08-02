Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to “Buy” by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $750.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $540.52.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $687.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $680.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $640.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

