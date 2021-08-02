Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,646,000 after purchasing an additional 549,323 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,813,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,209,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,889,000 after purchasing an additional 561,784 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.78. The company had a trading volume of 112,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,848. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $127.68 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.