Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.77.

TXRH stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,413.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 168,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 161,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

