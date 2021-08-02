Textron (NYSE:TXT) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Textron traded as high as $71.42 and last traded at $71.42, with a volume of 2423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.01.

TXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Get Textron alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Textron by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 86.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after buying an additional 794,825 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Textron by 302.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 88,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.72. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.