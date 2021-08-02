TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,660 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,838 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFSL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 86.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 22.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 401.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $19.48 on Monday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

