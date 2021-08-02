The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 47.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 382,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 347,209 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $43,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. UBS Group increased their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.96.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $130.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

