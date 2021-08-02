The Andersons (ANDE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect The Andersons to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. On average, analysts expect The Andersons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANDE stock opened at $26.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $887.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 777.78%.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

