The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $65.24 on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $73.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

