The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Increased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.70. The company had a trading volume of 36,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,216,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.94. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.15.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

