The Clorox (CLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Clorox to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $180.89 on Monday. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $170.50 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.67.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

