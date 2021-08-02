The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €291.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €265.07 ($311.85).

Linde stock opened at €258.15 ($303.71) on Friday. Linde has a one year low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a one year high of €254.00 ($298.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €244.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.31.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

