The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.47. The Macerich posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

In other news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,876,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,959,000 after purchasing an additional 865,359 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich by 14.9% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,578 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Macerich by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Macerich by 33.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,579,000 after purchasing an additional 657,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $29,679,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $16.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.26. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

