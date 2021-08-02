The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $808.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report $808.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $807.80 million to $811.10 million. The Middleby reported sales of $471.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on MIDD. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $191.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.74. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Middleby by 211.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Middleby in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

